Rat climbs on a passenger in moving metro, his reaction will surprise you. Watch

Many of us have a habit of dozing off after a workday in the metro. While we are asleep, we may not know what's happening around us. Something similar recently happened to a passenger travelling in New York's subway. As the man dozed off, a rat approached and climbed on him. Yes, you read that right.

In the video the rat can be seen creeping up the man's leg. The man appears to be asleep and pays no attention to his surroundings. As the rat climbs on him, itsniffshis palm, then goes tohis shoulders. After feeling a movement on his body, the man suddenly wakes up. At first, he appears a little shocked to see the rodent, but then he calmly stands up and removes the rat from his body.

This post was shared by Twitter user @Jazzie654. In the post's caption, they wrote, "I didn't realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway."

Take a look at the clip below:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 1700 people and has been viewed more than one lakh times. Many people have also commented on the clip.

Here are some of the reactions:

An individual in the Twitter comments said, "Oh yea. They're omnipresent. But this guy - he is the epitome of calm when he realizes. Who wouldn't scream and jump and lose it in this situation?" A second person said, "That's a much calmer reaction than I expected." "OMG! We've seen many rats on the subway tracks but never inside the subway car! Yikes!" added a third.