Ratan Tata denies claims about ‘reward or fine’ for cricketers, says ‘don’t believe WhatsApp forwards’

Ratan Tata took to X on October 30 to address a viral claim in his name and set the record straight. He clarified that he has never offered any recommendations to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding ‘fines or rewards’ for cricketers. He further denied any ‘connection to cricket whatsoever’. This statement from Tata comes in response to widespread WhatsApp forwards and videos falsely claiming that he had pledged a specific sum of money to Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. Although Tata refrained from mentioning anyone by name in his tweet, he made his stance clear.

Ratan Tata said he has no ‘connection to cricket whatsoever’. (ANI )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” tweeted Ratan Tata.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Ratan Tata here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on October 30. It has since accumulated over 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“I know that. Fake news creators don’t spare anyone,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thanks for clarifying, sir.”

“Thanks for making this clear to all. Please take care, sir,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “We believe in you sir. Love you.”

“Digital literacy is our shield against misinformation. Don’t let rumours break your trust in reliable sources. Your digital world, your responsibility. Verify before you believe,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail