Fact check: Did ‘Pawri Girl’ Dananeer Mobeen tie the knot?

Dananeer Mobeen, who shot to fame after her video ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ went viral, took to Instagram to share ‘wedding’ pics. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed as a ‘bride’ striking poses with her ‘groom’. At first glance, it left many with the impression that Mobeen got married, and elated fans started sharing her pictures thinking the same. However, in reality, the pics were from the sets of Pakistani drama Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri, in which she plays the female lead. While numerous fans were elated to witness the drama’s conclusion on a joyous note, others voiced their hopes for a second season of the series. Dananeer Mobeen shared 'wedding' pics on Instagram. (Instagram/@dananeerr)

“And they lived happily ever after. Sachchi mohabbat mil hi jaati hai. What a journey this has been. Aap sab ke pyaar ka bahut bahut shukriya. I hope Zobia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Aap sab ki, Zobia [And they lived happily ever after. True love is eventually found. What a journey this has been. Thank you very much for all your love. I hope Zobia and Saim were able to make you fall in love with love. Yours Zobia],” wrote Dananeer Mobeen on Instagram.

The pics show Zobia, portrayed by Mobeen, and Saim, a character played by Khushhal Khan, beginning their journey to happily ever after as a married couple. Both Mobeen and Khan looked stunning in their ‘wedding outfits’.

Take a look at her post here:

The post was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since been liked by over 8.9 lakh people and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared that they initially thought that their wedding was real.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“At first I thought it’s real,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I thought they legit got married.”

“I am screaming,” expressed a third.

“Peaceful ending,” shared a fourth.

A fifth commented, “Good to see them together.”

“We want season 2,” wrote a sixth.

A seventh joined, “I really have to convince myself that it’s not a real love story. Brilliant chemistry.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON