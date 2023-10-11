Ratan Tata or Anand Mahindra: Who is the most followed Indian entrepreneur on X?

Indian entrepreneurs are quite active on X, and most of them regularly share posts to stay connected with their fans and followers. Among them, some enjoy more followers than others. Recently, the Hurun India Rich List 2023 documented the most followed businessperson on the microblogging platform. Can you guess who tops the list? It is Ratan Tata with 12.6 million followers. Anand Mahindra is next on the list, with a total of 10.8 million followers. Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra enjoy millions of followers on X. (Instagram/@ratantata, X/@anandmahindra)

What does Ratan Tata usually tweet?

Industrialist Ratan Tata often shares posts to create awareness about stray dogs. He also uses his handle to further help dogs find their forever homes. At times, he takes to X to debunk fake quotes or statements being circulated in his name.

What does Anand Mahindra share on X?

Anand Mahindra regularly posts pictures and videos on X. From sharing inventions that surprise him to posting humorous content to talking about his company to replying to tweets addressed to him, his posts are of varied types.

Who else is on the Hurun India Rich List 2023 list?

Patanjali ‘s Acharya Balkrishna is third on the list, with Google’s Sundar Pichai claiming the fourth position. The fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions are held by Satya Nadella, Nandan Nilekani, Ronnie Screwvala, and Harsh Vardhan Goenka, respectively. The ninth position is held by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and the tenth name is Uday Kotak.

Take a look at the complete list here:

The list shows the most followed Indian entrepreneurs on X. (hurunindia)

The organisation also published a list for India’s richest entrepreneurs. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, topped the list. He overtook Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani, to become the richest business person in India. His wealth is up by 2% as compared to last year and is presently valued at ₹8,08,700.

