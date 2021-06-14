Ratan Tata helps paralysed stray dog find a forever home

Business tycoon Ratan Tata is known for his love towards dogs. He has often come forward and shared posts to help strays find a loving home. Now, Tata has shared a successful adoption story of an adorable stray dog named Sprite whose adoption appeal he shared on his Instagram profile back in December 2020.

“You have helped me generously and successfully twice before and for that I am grateful. I am requesting you to help me once again to find a loving family for Sprite, who has been through a lot and his hind legs are paralyzed after an accident,” read the post shared by Ratan Tata on December 12.

The post showed clips and photographs of Sprite recovering and growing into an agile and happy pup. Take a look:

Today, Tata shared three stories on Instagram to announce that the pooch has been adopted by a kind person. “If you remember Sprite, the paraplegic dog who needed a home..” he wrote in his first story while sharing a video of Sprite.

The story shared by Ratan Tata on Instagram about Sprite (Instagram/@ratantata)

He then went on to thank Animal Guardians Mumbai and animal rescuer Kaveri Bhardwaj for their efforts in finding Sprite his happily ever after home.

Ratan Tata thanked all those who helped Sprite find his forever home. (Instagram/@ratantata)

In the final story, Tata shared a picture of a jubilant Sprite ready for his new home.

Ratan Tata shared a pic of a happy Sprite ready to settle in his new home. (Instagram/@ratantata)

