Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ratan Tata leaves 1 crore to cook, 10 lakh to secretary. Key details of his will revealed

BySanya Jain
Apr 02, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Ratan Tata's will allocates over ₹3 crore to staff, including ₹15 lakh for long-serving domestic workers. 

Ratan Tata has left over 3 crore to his home and office staff in his will. According to Times of India, the industrialist, who died in October 2024, directed the executors of his will to distribute 15 lakh out of his estate to domestic servants who were with him for seven years or more. The amount is to be distributed proportionate to their years of service.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, died in October 2024.(AFP)
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, died in October 2024.(AFP)

His will also stipulates that 1 lakh should be distributed to part-time helpers and car cleaners.

Tata endowed the bulk of his 3,800-crore estate to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust. However, some longtime servants found a special mention in his will.

According to Times of India, Ratan Tata bequeathed a little over 1 crore to his longtime cook Rajan Shaw, including a loan waiver of 51 lakh.

His butler Subbaiah Konar will receive 66 lakh, including a loan waiver of 36 lakh, while his secretary Delnaz Gilder has been left 10 lakh.

Other endowments

Ratan Tata directed that his clothes should be donated to NGOs so they can be distributed among the underprivileged. He wore brands like Brooks Brother shirts, Hermes ties, Polo, Daks, and Brioni suits.

He also waived off a 1 crore loan to his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu, extended for his MBA at Cornell University.

He also waived off other loans, including one to his neighbour and a 18 lakh loan to his driver Raju Leon.

“I direct my executors that they shall not take any steps to recover the loans (from Shaw, Konar, and Raju Leon) and the same shall not be considered as owing to my estate. I direct that the amount of the loan shall be considered a bequest from me to the concerned servants/driver,” Tata said in his will, dated February 23, 2022.

An animal lover as he was, Ratan Tata's pet Tito found a special mention in his will. The industrialist allocated 12 lakh for the German Shepherd, with 30,000 disbursed every quarter. Tito will remain under the care of his cook, Rajan Shaw.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Ratan Tata leaves 1 crore to cook, 10 lakh to secretary. Key details of his will revealed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On