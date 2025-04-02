Ratan Tata leaves 1 crore to cook, 10 lakh to secretary. Key details of his will revealed

Ratan Tata has left over ₹3 crore to his home and office staff in his will. According to Times of India, the industrialist, who died in October 2024, directed the executors of his will to distribute ₹15 lakh out of his estate to domestic servants who were with him for seven years or more. The amount is to be distributed proportionate to their years of service. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, died in October 2024.(AFP)

His will also stipulates that ₹1 lakh should be distributed to part-time helpers and car cleaners.

Tata endowed the bulk of his ₹3,800-crore estate to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust. However, some longtime servants found a special mention in his will.

According to Times of India, Ratan Tata bequeathed a little over ₹1 crore to his longtime cook Rajan Shaw, including a loan waiver of ₹51 lakh.

His butler Subbaiah Konar will receive ₹66 lakh, including a loan waiver of ₹36 lakh, while his secretary Delnaz Gilder has been left ₹10 lakh.

Other endowments

Ratan Tata directed that his clothes should be donated to NGOs so they can be distributed among the underprivileged. He wore brands like Brooks Brother shirts, Hermes ties, Polo, Daks, and Brioni suits.

He also waived off a ₹1 crore loan to his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu, extended for his MBA at Cornell University.

He also waived off other loans, including one to his neighbour and a ₹18 lakh loan to his driver Raju Leon.

“I direct my executors that they shall not take any steps to recover the loans (from Shaw, Konar, and Raju Leon) and the same shall not be considered as owing to my estate. I direct that the amount of the loan shall be considered a bequest from me to the concerned servants/driver,” Tata said in his will, dated February 23, 2022.

An animal lover as he was, Ratan Tata's pet Tito found a special mention in his will. The industrialist allocated ₹12 lakh for the German Shepherd, with ₹30,000 disbursed every quarter. Tito will remain under the care of his cook, Rajan Shaw.