Ratan Tata's aide Shantanu Naidu shares photos of unique Holi celebration, wins hearts online

Shantanu Naidu, who made headlines as Ratan Tata's millenial manager, shared pictures of himself celebrating 'intergenerational Holi' on social media. Naidu, who was recently promoted to general manager and head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors, chose to celebrate the festival of colours with the elderly who are part of his initiative Goodfellows India. Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's former aide, celebrated 'intergenerational Holi' with elderly citizens.(LinkedIn/shantanu-naidu)

The organised which was backed by Tata and founded by Naidu is a companionship company for senior citizens who often lead isolated lives due to the absence of family members or loved ones.

"Colouring outside the lines of age. A Happy intergenerational Holi from Goodfellows India," he captioned the post on LinkedIn, sharing photos of the celebration with elderly men and women dancing and enjoying the festival of colours. Take a look at the post here.

The post drew praise on social media as users hailed Naidu's unique initiative. "What a beautiful celebration! Your compassion and dedication at Goodfellows India are truly inspiring, Shantanu Naidu. Here's to more vibrant and meaningful connections across generations," said one of them.

Another said, "This gesture is really commendable and great contribution to humanity bringing smiles on the faces of people who really deserve"

Friendship with Ratan Tata

Despite being less than half his age, Shantanu Naidu was one of Ratan Tata's closest aides and his trusted assistant. After the 86-year-old tycoon passed away last year, the young man led his friend and mentor's hearse on his final journey.

Tata, who Naidu referred to as his "lighthouse", even named the 32-year-old in his will. When the news of Tata's demise broke, Naidu shared a heartfelt note dedicated to their friendship. “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price we pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse.”

The two met over 10 years ago in 2014, when Shantanu began working with the Tata Group and built several initiatives to help stray animals and the elderly.

