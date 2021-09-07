Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ratan Tata posts about learning to play the piano, netizens love it
trending

Ratan Tata posts about learning to play the piano, netizens love it

Ratan Tata mentions in his Instagram post that he learnt ‘a little bit of the piano as a young boy’. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Ratan Tata shared this picture of himself playing the piano on Instagram. 

Ratan Tata is known to put up interesting posts on his Instagram page. From wonderful throwback pictures to shares about animal adoption, Tata’s posts often win the hearts of netizens. His recent post is no different. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons just shared a heartening post about learning to play the piano and it has struck a chord with many.

In the post, Tata mentions how he hopes to learn to play the piano again soon. “I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well,” he says in the post.

“After my retirement I found a great piano teacher, but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands. I hope to try once again in the near future,” he says further.

The post is complete with a picture of Ratan Tata playing the piano. 

Take a look at the share below: 

RELATED STORIES

Posted about an hour ago, the share has received over four lakh likes and counting. Several people shared their reactions in the comments section.

“Sir you are awesome,” posted an Instagram user. “Is there anything you can’t do sir,” wrote another. 

What do you think about this post shared by Ratan Tata?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ratan tata
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo is mama’s little helper, lends a paw in packing for their new home. Watch

Baby elephant gets fed through bottle by keeper. Video is making tweeple smile

Cat's reaction to ‘overly excited’ human sibling goes viral. Seen video yet?

Shark swims dangerously close to paddle boarder. Watch scary video
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP