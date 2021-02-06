Ratan Tata reacts to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter

If you have been around Twitter yesterday, then chances are you have noticed a hashtag that was trending almost all throughout the day. It's #BharatRatnaForRatanTata. Alongside, “Ratan Tata” was also trending. The business tycoon became the talk among tweeple following a series of tweets by motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra. Soon people started sharing posts urging the government to confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to the octogenarian. Now, Tata has taken to Instagram to share his reaction to the social media campaign.

Tata posted a note explaining that he “appreciates the sentiments of people” but at the same time also requested netizens to discontinue the campaign.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” reads the note.

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has gathered almost 2.1 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating Tata.

“It's a blessing that we are living in the time of Ratan Tata,” wrote an Instagram user. “So humble,” expressed another. “You keep getting better with age like wine sir,” said a third.

What do you think of the whole social media campaign and Tata’s reply?