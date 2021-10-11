Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Ratan Tata’s Instagram Stories has a flight-shaped cookie surprise. Seen it yet?
trending

Ratan Tata’s Instagram Stories has a flight-shaped cookie surprise. Seen it yet?

Ratan Tata shared the image of the flight-shaped cookie about an hour ago.
Ratan Tata’s Instagram Stories may leave you surprised.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:29 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Just a few days ago Talace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, won the bid for acquiring Air India. Since the news spread, social media is abuzz with various kinds of posts, including a few from Tata Group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. He has again shared an image related to the incident in the form of Instagram Stories.

The image he shared showcases a cookie shaped as a flight. It is decorated in the traditional red and white colours of Air India. He also tagged Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) and thanked them for the “adorable cookies.” It is an NGO bakery located in Mumbai and was established by Lady Navajbai Tata in 1928 as a tribute to her husband Sir Ratan Tata, the second son of the Tata group Founder Jamsetji Tata.

Ratan Tata shared this image on his Instagram Stories. (Instagram/@ratantata)
RELATED STORIES

With the takeover, the airline returned to its founder Tata group after it was nationalized nearly seven decades ago. It was founded as Tata Airlines in 1932. Later, in 1953, India’s first airline was nationalized.

What are your thoughts on Ratan Tata’s Instagram Stories?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ratan tata instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dog ‘inspecting’ Halloween decorations makes for an entertaining video

People relate to hilarious post on laziness and productivity. Do you?

People think this Squid Game character is a lookalike of Aditya from Jab We Met

Woman has the sweetest encounter with a cat during morning run. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP