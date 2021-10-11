Ratan Tata’s Instagram Stories has a flight-shaped cookie surprise. Seen it yet?

Just a few days ago Talace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, won the bid for acquiring Air India. Since the news spread, social media is abuzz with various kinds of posts, including a few from Tata Group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. He has again shared an image related to the incident in the form of Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The image he shared showcases a cookie shaped as a flight. It is decorated in the traditional red and white colours of Air India. He also tagged Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) and thanked them for the “adorable cookies.” It is an NGO bakery located in Mumbai and was established by Lady Navajbai Tata in 1928 as a tribute to her husband Sir Ratan Tata, the second son of the Tata group Founder Jamsetji Tata.

Ratan Tata shared this image on his Instagram Stories. (Instagram/@ratantata)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the takeover, the airline returned to its founder Tata group after it was nationalized nearly seven decades ago. It was founded as Tata Airlines in 1932. Later, in 1953, India’s first airline was nationalized.

What are your thoughts on Ratan Tata’s Instagram Stories?