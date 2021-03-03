Home / Trending / Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise
Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise

The post is a tribute to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, on his birth anniversary.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The image was shared by Ratan Tata on Instagram.(Instagram/@ratantata)

Business tycoon Ratan Tata’s social media posts are known to strike a chord with netizens. From sharing throwback photos to posting appeals for adopting strays, Tata shares different kinds of posts that often win people over. Now, another Instagram post by the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has gained much appreciation from netizens. The post is a tribute to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, on his birth anniversary.

“My best wishes to all the Tata group companies, the employees and their families on the birth anniversary of our founder - Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who has inspired us with his empathy and kindness over the years,” read the first few lines of the caption shared by Tata. “This founder’s day celebration has special feelings and emotions for me, reminding me in so many ways of my mentor Mr. JRD Tata,” it adds.

The picture included with the post shows Ratan Tata and JRD Tata standing in front of a statue of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already amassed over 7.4 lakh likes and several comments. People showered wishes and messages of appreciation for Tata’s post.

“You are an inspiration sir,” wrote an Instagram user. “Legends in one picture. Happy founder’s day sir,” commented another. “He was a man with a vision, so are you sir,” expressed a fourth.

Tata also shared two photos of the founder’s day celebrations in his stories where he can be seen paying respects to the late founder of the Tata group.

The image shows Ratan Tata paying tribute to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. (Instagram/@ratantata)
What are your thoughts on these posts?

