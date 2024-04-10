Ravi Shastri's ‘hottie’ post leaves X baffled: 'Account hacked or new ad?’

A photo shared on the X account of Ravi Shastri, former India cricketer and coach, has set the internet abuzz with speculation. While some argued that the image was shared by Shastri himself as a teaser for a new advertisement, others wondered if his account had been hacked. Ravi Shastri has over 1.9 million followers on X. (X/@RaviShastriOfc)

“I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy,” reads the caption to the post. The picture shared alongside the tweet shows Ravi Shastri posing in a blue bathrobe. The background of the photograph shows a room covered with wooden panelling.

Take a look at this image of Ravi Shastri that has created chatter:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The viral share has also gathered close to 8,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

While some suspected that Ravi Shastri X account had been hacked, others speculated that he shared the picture as a teaser for an upcoming advertisement. A few simply showed their appreciation for the former cricketer.

Here’s what X users have to say about Ravi Shastri's post:

“60's mai itna handsome hona to mai bhi deserve karta hu (I too deserve to be this handsome when I am 60),” posted an X user.

“These ads are getting out of hand,” added another.

“Relax, boys, account hack bhi ho sakta hai (Relax, boys, his account could have been hacked),” suggested a third.

“I was not ready to see this tweet,” confessed a fourth.

“Woah, did anyone hack into his account,” asked a fifth.

“I agree with your caption,” joined a sixth.

“I think this is for an advertisement. Please tell me this is for an ad,” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this tweet shared on Ravi Shastri's X handle?