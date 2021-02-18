Home / Trending / RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter
trending

RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter

After an intense bidding war, RCB purchased Glenn Maxwell for a whopping ₹14.25 crore.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The bidding war prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter/@Nobita)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell sparked a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) at IPL Auction 2021 before being sold to RCB for a whopping 14.25 crore. Though the player is now officially a RCB team member, that didn’t stop people from sharing hilarious memes on the intense contest. In fact, “CSK and RCB” and “csk vs rcb” are also trending on Twitter.

Check out some of the hilarious memes that may leave you chuckling hard:

When you got to do it:

What happened in the bidding? The filmy version:

What was Maxwell thinking? This Twitter user imagines:

Take a look at some more rib-tickling memes:

Initially, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also took part in the bidding war but they soon opted out leaving CSK and RCB to contest against each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
IPL Auction 2021 twitter meme

Related Stories

trending

IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start

UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:29 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP