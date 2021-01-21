Record making skipping video of kids prompts people to ask ‘are they floating’
Do you follow Guinness World Records on Instagram? Then you may be aware of the various videos they often share. Every now and then, they post such videos which usually leave people intrigued or stunned or both at the same time. Now they’re back with an video of another entertaining and amazing record. It shows “Most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team.”
Though just 15-second-long, chances are you’ll end up watching the video for long. It shows a group of kids jumping over the rope with precision and in sync. It almost appears as if the kids are not jumping but floating.
“Most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team, 230 by E-Jump Fuji,” the organisation wrote.
Take a look at the clip:
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 27,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.
An individual wrote, “Thought they were floating.” In reply, another Instagram user said, “They are! Aren’t they?” The same notion was expressed by a few others too.
“This is so cool, they were very precise,” expressed an Instagram user. “Ok, now that’s crazy! It looks like someone turned the video on fast mode! They are amazing!” shared another.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record making skipping video of kids prompts people to ask ‘are they floating’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobita and Shizuka got married and tweeple can’t be any happier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Lakshmi’s Indian dish in honour of Kamala Harris may make your mouth water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First dogs Major and Champ move in to the White House after 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities deploy TV, music, selfie stand for vaccine centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Kashmiri folk singer aims for wider audience with his music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP's K9 dog squad set to join security team for Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two 100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox