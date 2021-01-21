Record making skipping video of kids prompts people to ask ‘are they floating’

Do you follow Guinness World Records on Instagram? Then you may be aware of the various videos they often share. Every now and then, they post such videos which usually leave people intrigued or stunned or both at the same time. Now they’re back with an video of another entertaining and amazing record. It shows “Most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team.”

Though just 15-second-long, chances are you’ll end up watching the video for long. It shows a group of kids jumping over the rope with precision and in sync. It almost appears as if the kids are not jumping but floating.

“Most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team, 230 by E-Jump Fuji,” the organisation wrote.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 27,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

An individual wrote, “Thought they were floating.” In reply, another Instagram user said, “They are! Aren’t they?” The same notion was expressed by a few others too.

“This is so cool, they were very precise,” expressed an Instagram user. “Ok, now that’s crazy! It looks like someone turned the video on fast mode! They are amazing!” shared another.

What do you think of the video?

