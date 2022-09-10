Reddit user’s oddly satisfying timelapse video of blooming moonflower stuns people

A timelapse video of a blooming moonflower has turned into a source of joy for many on Reddit. The oddly satisfying video may leave you stunned too. Shared with a simple caption, the video is truly delightful to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Reddit user who shared the video explained that they got the seeds as a gift. “My friend gave me some moonflower seeds a few months ago. Yesterday it bloomed for the first time,” they wrote.

The wonderful video opens to show the moonflower plant growing outside a house. One single bud is seen hanging from the plant. Within moments, the bud gives a little jerk and it then starts blooming into a beautiful flower

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful post also prompted many to share interesting and appreciative comments.

“I watched that instantly bloom like 15 times lol ,” posted a Reddit user. “My mom and grandmother and aunts all had some of those. So neat to watch,” shared another. To which, the original poster replied, “It’s crazy how quickly they bloom! That time lapse is maybe 3 hours long.” A third Reddit user posted, “I cannot stop watching this.” A fourth individual wrote, “Those are fantastic! And the smell when they open is wonderful.”