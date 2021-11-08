Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Redditor asks for ideas for daughter’s worm-themed party. People ‘wormly’ help
trending

Redditor asks for ideas for daughter’s worm-themed party. People ‘wormly’ help

“This kid sounds awesome,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post about the worm-themed birthday party.
The image is a screenshot of the post shared by the Reddit user.(Reddit/@ Mommit)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:52 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A Reddit user recently took to the platform to ask for help about their daughter’s worm-themed party. Netizens replied and how. There is a chance that the share and the replies to it will leave you happy.

The share was originally posted on the subreddit Mommit. It intrigued people even more after recently being highlighted on Reddit’s official Instagram page. They shared a screenshot of the post along with pictures of several replies from netizens and the original poster’s reply to them.

“Daughter insists on worm theme for her birthday party. My daughter is turning 5 soon and we are planning her birthday party. She insists on having a worm theme for her birthday. I have no idea how I'm going to pull that off. I Googled worm cake and worm decorations and there's not much. I'm not very creative so I thought I would turn to Reddit for help/ideas,” reads the post.

Take a look at the share to see how people reacted:

RELATED STORIES

Isn’t the post absolutely wholesome? If you think that too, then you’re not alone. Many Instagram users shared appreciative comments too. A few also shared their own ideas.

“Dirt cake! Crushed Oreo with pudding layers and Gummi worms,” suggested an Instagram user. “This kid sounds awesome,” posted another. “So fun! You can get pillow stuffing at a craft store and stuff stockings to make worms, then decorate with neon fabric paint!” expressed a third. “Beautiful answers,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people

Cat becomes Uber cab driver, shuffles around in a box on a Roomba, falls. Watch

Hen sits brooding on kittens instead of chicks. Watch viral video

'Pet me': puppy dog begs for distracted toddler's attention. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP