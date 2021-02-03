Home / Trending / Redditor asks what one would do after getting the power of invisibility, answers are hilarious
Redditor asks what one would do after getting the power of invisibility, answers are hilarious

Some of the answers may tickle your funny bone too.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
While some stressed on free travel, others simply wanted to pull funny pranks on their close ones with their superpower.

Having the power of invisibility is something many have desired over the years. From ogling at Harry Potter’s cloak of invisibility to the wish to possess The One Ring from the Lord of the Rings series, everybody wanted this superpower. One Reddit user @Mr_Maccaroni took to the video and photo sharing platform to ask fellow netizens what they would do if granted that superpower. And people obliged. Some of the answers may tickle your funny bone too.

“If you could turn invisible, what would be the first thing you do?” reads the simple question.

Shared on February 1, the post has garnered more than 400 comments and some of them are really amusing. While some stressed on free travel, others simply wanted to pull funny pranks on their close ones with their superpower.

What would you do if you’re given the power to be invisible?

