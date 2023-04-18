Redditor claims unhygienic working conditions at a Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen, see pics

Cloud kitchens have grown in popularity in the era of food delivery. For the unversed, a cloud kitchen is a commercial space that is used only for cooking and delivering food. Many cities now have this concept. However, after a Redditor recently shared images of an unhygienic cloud kitchen from Bengaluru, it sparked a conversation among netizens regarding the hygiene and cleanliness of such kitchens.

Redditor claims unhygienic working conditions of a cloud kitchen in Bengaluru.(Reddit/@dozing_dog)

"I work part-time in a food delivery platform. Today I couldn't control my mind. I literally saw the guy put the momo back to the steamer after it fell on the dirtiest floor I've ever seen. I have no words to say," claimed Reddit user @dozing_dog. The user even shared images from the kitchen.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just five days ago. Since being shared, it has been over 1000 times. The post has also garnered several responses.

Check out a few reactions to the post here:

An individual wrote, "Someone should make a list of cloud kitchens operating in Bangalore, so we could avoid ordering from them." Another added, "I remember a time when I ordered soup from a 'good' place, and the delivery guy told me during handoff that, please don't order from there again, I saw a lot of cockroaches." "To be fair, not all cloud kitchens are like this. Had been to one on New BEL road to place a large order. Everything was organised and clean. This looks like a ghetto cloud kitchen," shared a third.

