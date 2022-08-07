Redditor’s post on co-worker being fired for being late once sparks chatter

A Reddit post about a man being fired from work for being late for the first time in his tenure of seven years was recently shared online. Since being shared, the post has sparked a discussion with many sharing similar stories from their lives.

“First time being late... This happened last week and today Monday we just found out he was fired for being 20 minutes late FOR HIS FIRST TIME EVER... tomorrow me and ALL my co-workers will be late and will continue to come in late until they rehire him,” the Reddit user posted.

Then they added that the next day the employees came late and the manager was not happy. “We came in late, I was 22 min late and our manager was not happy, he asked if everyone was stuck at traffic or something and one of the workers w most experience (5yrs in the company) said ‘unfair treatment for being late is not something we want’ and then me and another co-worker said that we just straight up worried that because of a mistake or slip up we can be fired and then 2 other co-workers they are older so kinda close minded AND don't work on the floor (office people) w all the other 13 mechs said that ‘that's how life is’,” they added. That is, however, not all. In the post they also added how they convinced their employers to listen to their concerns and mentioned that the person who was fired might come back.

Take a look at the entire post:

Since being shared six days ago, the share has accumulated close to 80,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. It also sparked a discussion among Redditors.

“In my last job, I was late one time in 6 years. It was a massive snowstorm. I left for work at 5:00 and was at my desk at 9:05. I didn't get fired, but I got a stern talking to that day and the manager actually wrote it into my annual review. That being on time was a performance goal for the next year, because I was five minutes late one time in a day that took more than four hours to get to work,” posted a Reddit user. “Good for you hope it makes a difference,” shared another. “I’m glad y’all are standing up for your co-worker. That is insanely wrong,” wrote a third.

