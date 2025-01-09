‘Rename it ‘Sun-duty’: Billionaire’s pitch after L&T chairman wants employees to work on Sunday

Amid debate over L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's suggestion of a 90-hour work week and his "regret" of not being able to make his employees work on Sunday, RPG Enterprises' chairman Harsh Goenka has joined the conversation over long work weeks and shared his views. Harsh Goenka called out SN Subrahmanyan over his 90-hour work week pitch.

Taking to X, the billionaire slammed the suggestion of working on Sundays, joking that such a move should come with a name change and Sunday should be called "Sun-duty"

"90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept!" he wrote in his post while sharing the viral video where Subrahmanyan talked about how making his employees work on Sundays would make him happier.

Goenka added that while he understood the importance of working hard at one's job, long hours of work can result in burnout. "Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view!" he said adding a hashtag #WorkSmartNotSlave.

(Also read: L&T chairman wants people to work on Sunday: ‘How long can you stare at wife’)

Take a look at the post here:

Deepika Padukone slams remarks

Goenka was not the only one shocked by the L&T chairman's remarks. Actor Deepika Padukone also condemned the remarks on her Instagram story. Padukone shared a journalist's post about Subrahmanyan's remarks and wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

After HT.com reached to L&T over their chairman's comments, a spokesperson doubled down on the remarks and said that they reflected a "larger ambition" for India.

“At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation," they said in a statement.

Elaborating on the chairman's vision, the spokesperson said, "The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

(Also read: Deepika Padukone calls out L&T chairman for wanting employees to work everyday)