Reporter gets interrupted by insect crawling on neck before going live. Watch

The Internet is not new to videos of reporters getting interrupted by a variety of beings. While some of them may be cute doggos or nonchalant felines or simply a chilled-out dad roaming around the house without a shirt, many reporters had to deal with creatures much worse than them. Case in point, this reporter from CNN who was interrupted by an insect before going live for his segment. Shared on Twitter, by the Manu Raju, the correspondent himself, the clip has gone viral on Twitter.

The clip starts with Raju prepping to go live for his news segment as an insect can be seen crawling up his suit. Within a few seconds, Raju realises the insect’s presence on his neck and squirms roughly while trying to brush it off. “Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

Shared on May 28, the clip has garnered over 2.3 million views and tons of comments. While many lauded Raju for keeping his calm after discovering the insect, others shared how freaked out they would be in the situation. Some shared similar incidents featuring reporters getting interrupted by insects.

LOL, Manu! I have to say you really kept your cool. I think many other folks would have been like that Florida weatherman who saw a cockroach and flipped out!



Those cicadas are no jokes. pic.twitter.com/mcGEmZuq2q — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 27, 2021

My nightmare. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 27, 2021

same thing happened to me — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 28, 2021

It’s gonna come down to you vs @abbydphillip (lizard attack in Florida) vs. @joejohnscnn (a rodent of some kind outside the White House) for best live shot animal moment. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) May 27, 2021

Ida been like pic.twitter.com/nzA72HoYZR — Drew Comments (@sjs856) May 27, 2021

How would you react in a similar situation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON