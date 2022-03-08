Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reporter interrupted during live shot by Ukrainian girl playing with soccer ball

A reporter was interrupted by a Ukrainian girl who was playing with a soccer ball during a live broadcast from a refugee camp in Poland. 
A screengrab of the video of a reporter interrupted by a Ukrainian girl during a live broadcast. (@ellisonbarber/Twitter)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Ukraine is going through a catastrophic time after Russia’s invasion on February 24. Amidst all the gloom and despair, videos of kids trying to put on a brave face and show their resilient side give you a semblance of hope. Even amidst war, a child doesn’t forget the simple joys of life like playing with a ball. Like this video of a reporter who was interrupted during a live broadcast by a girl playing with a soccer ball. The video will definitely leave you smiling. 

NBC News reporter Ellison Barber was filming a segment about life in refugee camps at a location in Poland when she was interrupted by a sweet Ukrainian girl who was playing with a soccer ball. She was explaining the refugee crisis as she said a lot of people left Ukraine for the safety of their children. While she was in the middle of her report, the young girl comes on camera and looks on eagerly while holding a soccer ball in her hand. Barber explains that she has been playing with her all morning and she is one of her friends. 

The video was posted on her Twitter account on March 6 and it has received over 2.4 million views so far. 

Watch the video below:

In a subsequent tweet, Barber is also seen playing soccer with the girl.

See the post below:

“I’m not crying, you are. You know your soul is intact when children and animals are drawn to you. So glad you played soccer with her and made her smile. If only women ruled the world! Our goals would be to make children smile like that!” commented a Twitter user. “That’s amazing. Didn’t miss a beat during the live shot when the child entered the view. Keep up the great work and I’m sure the kids are so happy to play a simple game of soccer with you in such a tough time,” posted another. “How beautiful. They will remember this moment and the lady who played soccer with them during an absolutely terrible time,” commented a third. 

What are your thoughts about this heartfelt moment? 

