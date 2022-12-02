Reptile walking on water has netizens mesmerised. Watch

Nature can be surprising in many ways. There are some wonders of nature that we might not understand, and some might leave us mesmerised. Recently, Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda shared a mind-boggling video where you can see a reptile walking on water. The video posted on Twitter depicts the lizard jumping off the end of a wooden stick and into a pool of water. The lizard jumpsin the air and walks on the water body. Just in time, it appears to cross the water and comes to rest on the shore.

This video was shared a day back. The IFS officer explained about how the lizard was floating on the water and wrote, "Physics at work. Surface tension, the force created when water molecules cling together, becomes dominant, allowing small animals to walk effortlessly over water bodies."

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked almost 1000 times and has several comments as well.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Mother Nature always has something beautiful to show to her world!" A second person added, "I'm not convinced that the animals "walk effortlessly," but it's a great video!" "#Nature amazes at every step of the way. What a remarkable existence" said a third person.