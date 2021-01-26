Republic Day 2021: Camel contingent to relatable memes- Here’s what tweeple are talking about

On January 26, 1950 the Indian Constitution came into effect which declared India a republic. To commemorate this important date, every year January 26 is celebrated as the Republic Day. This year it is the 72nd Republic Day of the country and the celebrations are a bit different from the previous years. Keeping in mind, the spread of the virus, necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe environment for the celebrations and some events have been cancelled too.

However, amid all these restrictions the grandeur of the parade didn’t fail to amaze people all over the country. From decorated tableaus to jaw-dropping air shows, tweeple couldn’t stop lauding the moments of the Republic Day parade.

Numerous tweets also led the hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 to trend on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets for you to enjoy:

This nostalgic tweet of a fond memory may be relatable to many

Indeed, a proud moment

The air shows always successfully manage to wow netizens

A traditional salute on the auspicious day

Anyone else got goosebumps?

Saluting this picture

The camel contingent grabbed quite a few praises with its splendor

The celebratory parade that generally hosts over 100,000 spectators will only allow 25,00 people this year and the number of events has also been lessened.