Rescued cat gives birth to baby, human adopts them both

In today’s edition of wholesome stories that may almost instantly uplift your mood, here is a clip of a cat mother and her baby. This video showcases a sweet tale that may leave you very happy. Shared on Reddit, the video is entertaining to watch too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I rescued a pregnant cat mom and she had only one son. I kept them both. Best decision ever,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

The sweet video opens to show the mama cat sitting on a floor with her baby. Throughout the video, they keep playing with each other.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 17,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received varied reactions from people.

“Oh they’re too cute! The little one doing his lil sidewinder with all the fluff,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Oh my God that's what it's called! Lol, I love it.”

“I wonder what the dynamic is in this situation when they’re both adults. Very cute now though. Momma has all the patience,” asked another. And the reply came, “I thought about it as well, but Cata (the mom) is only about nine months old, so she is kinda still a kitten, very playful. I hope they will grow old together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They’re too cute,” posted a third. Several others expressed a similar notion.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON