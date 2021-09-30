Rescued stray dog gets adopted, video shows sweet story

A video showcasing a tale of the rescue and adoption of a stray dog makes for a wholesome watch. This is a tale that may leave you with a smile on your face and fill your heart with happiness.

The video describes that the person who rescued the dog, received a text from a friend about the stray living outside a shopping center in Houston, Texas. The clip then shows them visiting the location with a hope to catch the pooch. On finding the dog they try to engage with him. However, the latter seems sullen and refuses to interact with them. Determined to befriend him, the person decides to improve his mood by cleaning him up. And then, surprise. The dog cheers up, and returns to his normal self. The video also informs about the pooch getting adopted.

Take a look at the video.

What are your thoughts on this inspiring video? Did it make you smile?

