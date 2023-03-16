Rescuer sweetly says ‘bye’ while releasing baby monkey into the wild in Nagaland

The videos that show people releasing rescued animals into the wild are often absolutely heartwarming to watch. Just like this clip that shows a person releasing a baby monkey. What adds on to the sweetness of the video is the reaction of one of the rescuers to seeing the monkey climb a tree.

The video is posted on a Twitter handle called Naga Hills. “Saving and releasing an infant Monkey back to its natural home, Khonoma village forest, Nagaland. In December 1998, hunting was banned in Khonoma’s forests and a 20 sq km area was demarcated by the village council as the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS),” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the baby monkey clinging onto a person holding it. Initially, it refuses to let go but the man eventually manages to place the monkey on top of a tree. The person then says “bye” to the monkey and nudges it to climb the tree. The video ends with the little creature climbing to the top of the tree and the onlookers cheering.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to 3,300 views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also accumulated close to 160 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wholesome content,” wrote a Twitter user. “Appreciated,” posted another. A third reacted with a heart emoticon.