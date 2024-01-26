 Restaurant owner suffers loss due to Apple Maps. Here’s what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Restaurant owner claims he lost lakhs in revenue due to Apple Maps. Here’s what happened

Restaurant owner claims he lost lakhs in revenue due to Apple Maps. Here’s what happened

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 26, 2024 09:01 PM IST

“We've noted a significant downturn, of around $12,000,” a restaurant owner said and claimed that it is due to an incorrect listing on Apple Maps.

A restaurant owner in Australia claimed that he ended up losing a huge amount of money and blamed Apple Maps for it. As per reports, customers stopped coming to his place after the app incorrectly listed the eatery as ‘permanently closed’.

The incident about Apple Maps took place at a restaurant in Australia. (Unsplash/@CardMapr.nl)
The incident about Apple Maps took place at a restaurant in Australia. (Unsplash/@CardMapr.nl)

Chris Pyatt runs a Thai restaurant called Pum's Kitchen with his wife in Queensland's Sunshine Coast, reports ABC Australia. He has been running the place for almost ten years but during the last two months of 2023, he experienced a dip in the business after a decline in the number of customers.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read: Zerodha CEO shares 'red flags' of finance apps, warns people about them

According to the outlet, Pyatt was oblivious to the fact that this decrease in customers was due to a wrong listing on the Apple Maps app. It was only when one of his regulars called him and asked why he had shut his eatery that he became aware of the issue.

What did Chris Pyatt do next?

The first thing that Pyatt did, as per ABC Australia, is to try and change the listing. However, he was unable to do so and shared that it is because neither he nor his wife have an Apple device. Afterwards, he reached out to the tech company.

Initially, the company said that they would not be able to help him and that he could raise the issue of the wrong listing from any other browser. Later, however, the opening hours of the restaurant were changed.

"We have no idea when this change went through,” Pyatt told ABC Australia. "But we have seen a sudden and drastic change in customer behaviour towards the end of November and all of December,” he added. Talking about how much business he lost, Pyatt shared, "We've noted a significant downturn, of around $12,000”.

Though the opening hours of the restaurant have been changed, there is still another problem that exists. According to the outlet, the pin drop for the eatery’s address on the app is still incorrect and it is creating confusion among new customers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On