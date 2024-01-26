Restaurant owner claims he lost lakhs in revenue due to Apple Maps. Here’s what happened
“We've noted a significant downturn, of around $12,000,” a restaurant owner said and claimed that it is due to an incorrect listing on Apple Maps.
A restaurant owner in Australia claimed that he ended up losing a huge amount of money and blamed Apple Maps for it. As per reports, customers stopped coming to his place after the app incorrectly listed the eatery as ‘permanently closed’.
Chris Pyatt runs a Thai restaurant called Pum's Kitchen with his wife in Queensland's Sunshine Coast, reports ABC Australia. He has been running the place for almost ten years but during the last two months of 2023, he experienced a dip in the business after a decline in the number of customers.
Also Read: Zerodha CEO shares 'red flags' of finance apps, warns people about them
According to the outlet, Pyatt was oblivious to the fact that this decrease in customers was due to a wrong listing on the Apple Maps app. It was only when one of his regulars called him and asked why he had shut his eatery that he became aware of the issue.
What did Chris Pyatt do next?
The first thing that Pyatt did, as per ABC Australia, is to try and change the listing. However, he was unable to do so and shared that it is because neither he nor his wife have an Apple device. Afterwards, he reached out to the tech company.
Initially, the company said that they would not be able to help him and that he could raise the issue of the wrong listing from any other browser. Later, however, the opening hours of the restaurant were changed.
"We have no idea when this change went through,” Pyatt told ABC Australia. "But we have seen a sudden and drastic change in customer behaviour towards the end of November and all of December,” he added. Talking about how much business he lost, Pyatt shared, "We've noted a significant downturn, of around $12,000”.
Though the opening hours of the restaurant have been changed, there is still another problem that exists. According to the outlet, the pin drop for the eatery’s address on the app is still incorrect and it is creating confusion among new customers.