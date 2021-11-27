Restaurant sends free food with last minute order that came with this sweet note

A wholesome post about how a customer shared an apology note while ordering last minute from a restaurant and the eatery’s reaction to it - is winning people’s hearts. Shared on Reddit, there is a chance that the post will leave you with a smile too.

“A couple days ago someone ordered 14 mins before closing time and wrote a note to us. I wrote one back and gave them a free garlic bread and a couple hours ago while working, I found out they left a review about it. Was pretty happy for the rest of the shift,” reads the caption to this cute post. The post is complete with the screenshots of the notes and the review.

Along with their order for a fettuccine carbonara pasta that was placed just 14 minutes before the restaurant’s closing time, this customer wrote an apologetic note. “I’m sorry I’m ordering so late. I’m very sick right now. I just woke up. I understand if you cancel because you’re trying to close store,” they wrote.

This sweet gesture on the customer's part, made the sharer’s day. In a handwritten note that they sent along with the order, the restaurant staff wrote, “Thank you for the kind note. Don't stress about ordering late, we don’t mind. Here's a free garlic bread to make you feel a bit better.” They then continued on the other side of the note, “It’s kind messages like yours that really makes my/our day better. Thank you.”

Take a look at this wholesome exchange:

Posted about four days ago on the subReddit r/MadeMeSmile, the post has garnered more than 17,500 upvotes and several reactions.

“You’re a blessing, thank you for spreading good in this world! Now I want some garlic bread,” wrote a Redditor. “I did not cry until the guest comment of giving you and co-workers a "little forehead kiss." Cheers to you and them,” confessed another individual. “That made my day, thank you and keep being the amazing person you are,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this delightful exchange?

