Retired NASA astronaut poses with rescue doggos. Post melts hearts

Some images are so wholesome that they continue to spread joy years after being clicked. This photo of retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with his two rescue doggos perfectly fits that category. The photograph clicked in 2009 found its way to Reddit and was reshared on the subreddit ‘aww’. Chances are it may leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.

“Retired Nasa Astronaut, Leland Melvin’s official portrait,” reads the caption. The portrait features Melvin sitting with a smiling face as his two doggos Jake and Scout lick him excitedly.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on January 25, the post has garnered over 77,300 upvotes and numerous comments from netizens. Melvin had also shared the photograph in his official Twitter account on January 8 which had garnered over 6,000 likes.

The wholesome portrait left netizens gushing and the comments section proves that. People lauded the idea of taking an official portrait along with the rescue dogs.

One individual also pointed out, the dogs may look goofy in the picture, but they sure composed themselves for the final shot.

Here’s what others had to say about this adorable moment:

“You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user. “The only unprofessional person in that picture was Melvin for failing to give two good boys pets,” joked another. “Puppers be like: DADDY!” commented a third while resonating the probable thoughts of the doggos.

What do you think of this post? Did it warm your heart too?