'Rich people of Delhi, what do you do for a living?' asks Redditor, gets intriguing responses

If you live in or have been to Delhi, there are high chances you must have come across the lavish bungalows and flats. Many people admire these houses from the outside, and some may even wish to buy such properties. However, their high cost is a barrier for a lot of people. Now, if you're curious about the occupations these folks hold, a Redditor recently posed the same question to the wealthy.

Reddit logo.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a post, the Redditor wrote, "Rich people of Delhi, what do you do for a living? I was walking in M block Greater Kailash, looking at the lavish Kothis (costing 30+cr) and the parked luxury cars. If you are one of those people, what exactly do you do?"

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this post was shared, it has been liked close to 500 times and has generated some interesting answers. Take a look at the responses below:

Here are a few reactions:

Reddit logo.(Unsplash)

An individual wrote, "Parents have that lifestyle. Both doctors (surgical + non-surgical speciality). They didn't come from money, worked their asses off for decades, and eventually, it paid off. The money came around the age of 50 for them, and they got very lucky with very lucrative practices. Bought property, built a bungalow, Benzes + BMWs. This is not typical for most doctors in Delhi; most kinda struggle forever. They could probably make more but are content and prefer doing honest work. Turned down numerous offers to 2x their incomes. They still do about 5-10% of their cases for free if someone straight up says they can't afford it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A second added, "My uncle does. It's not as lavish as you see it's actually pretty simple yet still 10+ cr, I think, but basically, it's the joint effort of my nanu, who was an airforce officer turned businessman after retiring, and my uncle, whose an orthodontist, so I guess sort of ancestral money? Believe it or not, my uncle drives a WagonR and is THE most down-to-earth person you'll ever meet. Has two clinics, one for profit and one that offers free/extremely cheap rates for vets and poor people. So being smart with money and investing is a major factor."

A third shared, "Father had seven properties in Laxmi Nagar, three are PG, two are household rentals, and other two are commercial rental. Got them in inheritance at an early age, so used the rental to get myself more rental properties and agricultural land back in Noida, sort of away from the hustle and bustle, as I don't like that extra population density and crowd and can be a little free living in my lifestyle there. However, I did my CA course before handling all these and did a job for three years, which I discontinued after his death. People might say rentals are easy money, but it's much more complicated, and you still have to pay big attention to them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I live in GK1 M Block on one floor in one of the Kothis you've probably seen. But on rent. I've been living in GK1 in the same place for six years. What most people don't realise is that most Kothi owners prioritise a tenant who is chill and hassle-free over someone who is willing to pay market rates. My rent has gone up by 20% in 6 years," added a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON