Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will close the IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023 registration tomorrow, April 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for PG, PhD courses can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in. IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at iitd.ac.in

The registration process will end for PhD, M.Tech, Interdisciplinary M.Tech, M.S, M.Des, M.Sc and MPP. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023

IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

Click on PG admissions link available on the website.

A new page will open where candidates will get apply now link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the required details.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 30, which was extended till April 6. The test or interview will be conducted between May 16 to June 16, 2023.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories will have to pay ₹50/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT Delhi.