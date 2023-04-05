Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at iitd.ac.in

IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at iitd.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 12:33 PM IST

IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023 registration ends tomorrow, April 6, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will close the IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023 registration tomorrow, April 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for PG, PhD courses can apply online through the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at iitd.ac.in
IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at iitd.ac.in

The registration process will end for PhD, M.Tech, Interdisciplinary M.Tech, M.S, M.Des, M.Sc and MPP. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023

IIT Delhi MTech Admissions 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.
  • Click on PG admissions link available on the website.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get apply now link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the required details.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 30, which was extended till April 6. The test or interview will be conducted between May 16 to June 16, 2023.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay 200/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories will have to pay 50/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT Delhi.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit education
iit education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out