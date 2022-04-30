Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ritika Sajdeh shares sweet message for Rohit Sharma on his birthday, posts pics

Ritika Sajdeh's share for Rohit Sharma on his birthday prompted reactions from many, including Yuvraj Singh.
Ritika Sajdeh posted this image along with others while wishing Rohit Sharma on his birthday.(Instagram/@ritssajdeh)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his birthday today and social media is abuzz with various messages wishing him on this happy occasion. Amid those, a special message has won people’s hearts. It is shared by none other than Ritika Sajdeh, wife of the ace cricketer. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet message and also posted several images.

“Happiest birthday Rooo. Sammy and I love you so much,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon. She also added, “Thank you for being ours,” followed by another heart emoji. She concluded her post by using a popular phrase from the animated movie The Lion King, “Hakuna Matata.” Along with the sweet caption, she also shared a few images that show Rohit Sharma with his wife and kid.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than four lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has received several comments. While some wished him, a few wrote how much they love him as a cricketer.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh dropped a comment on the post. “Happy birthday brother man,” he wrote along with a partying face emoji.

“Happiest of birthdays,” shared an Instagram user. “My heart,” posted another. “The second picture is the CUTEST!!!! Take my heart y'all, take all of it!!!!” commented a third. Many simply shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Topics
instagram rohit sharma ritika sajdeh
