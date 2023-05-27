RJ tears up upon hearing what man plans do with prize money. Watch

A conversation between a radio jockey (RJ) and an elderly caller has left people emotional. Captured on camera, the video shows how the RJ teared up when she came to know what the man intends to do if he wins a certain amount of prize money on her show. The image shows the RJ tearing up upon hearing what an elderly man would do if he wins the prize money. (Twitter/@hitsradiouk)

Hits Radio shared the video on their official Twitter handle that shows RJ Hattie Pearson’s emotional reaction. The video shows Pearson asking the caller, “What would you do with the money?” In reply, the elderly man says, “I would buy a gravestone for my late wife’s grave.” He then goes on to explain how as a pensioner it was tough for him to get a gravestone when his wife passed away six years ago. Pearson then informs him that he is the winner and is going to receive £105,000. The man’s voice quivers upon hearing this and he thanks Pearson. The video ends with Pearson saying how the man’s story has left her emotional. Throughout the video, she is also seen fighting to hold back her tears.

Take a look at the video:

Did the conversation leave you emotional? Well, you are not alone. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the heartening video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I was sobbing like a baby listening to that when working this afternoon,” shared a Twitter user. “This was lovely. I was sitting, listening in the car and I was over the moon when John won the money,” joined another. “Ooooh such a good win well done,” added a third. “How beautiful is that,” wrote a fourth.

