Road design that regulates traffic without signals? Anand Mahindra shares an intriguing video

At some point, we all have been stuck in traffic for long hours. And during those times, we have only wished to reach our destination quickly. Even though getting stuck in a jam is fairly common, have you ever thought about how the world would be if roads were designed to avoid such long hours of traffic?

Recently, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a model designed by Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas in 2016 that regulates traffic. In his tweet, he wrote, "Fascinating. A design by a Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas (developed in 2016) which continuously regulates traffic without traffic lights using 'half round-abouts'. But does it involve a higher use of fuel?"

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on February 23. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.4 million times. The clip also has several likes and mixed reactions.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual posted, "There is a bottleneck here. Multiple lanes converging at the roundabout will cause mile-long traffic jams. This can work only when there are, at most, 2+2 lanes. And when all vehicles move at a moderate speed. Each vehicle will have to turn three times." Another person wrote, "This model is inefficient as it causes more usage of fuel and requires more time even for left turns. Statistically, roundabouts cause less accidents than signals." "This makes me very uncomfortable. So many bottlenecks. And unnecessary long routes even when there is no traffic. The whole structure feels like, it will be the biggest contributor to traffic. Multilevel flyovers will be so much better," added a third.

