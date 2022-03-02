Roadside vendor sells Bhel Puri by walking 20 kms every day in Delhi. Watch

There is something special and unique to the experience of eating street food from roadside vendors which people love. There are numerous mouth-watering options to choose from and Bhel Puri is among one of the favourites. The snack is usually available everywhere you go and it is sold by people who have a small stall that they keep on roaming with on the street. Like this video shared on Instagram by a food blogger that shows a man who has been selling Bhel Puri for the last 25 years. The video also got a comment from Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa.

The video of the roadside vendor, who is named Mahendar, was uploaded by food blogger Gaurav Wasan on his Instagram page nine hours ago and it has already got more than 67,000 views.

In the video, it is claimed that he has been selling Bhel Puri for the last 25 years. He carries the stall, which weighs 50 kg he claims, on his head and walks 20 km every day across South Delhi, says the text on the video. He and his wife are working hard to earn a living, says the video.

In the video, the man shows his neatly arranged containers piled on top of his head.

Watch the video below:

Actor Sonam Bajwa reacted to the post with a couple of heart emojis.

“Look at the way he has arranged all those dabbas…so organised,” commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. “I can’t even imagine the efforts he put in his work to earn hats off sir,” said another. “We need this kind of humbleness in human beings,” said a third.

What are your views about street food and this roadside vendor?