Robots capture ‘rare glimpses’ of marine creatures in ocean’s twilight zone

A video posted on YouTube captures a part of the vast and mysterious underwater world. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), an NGO dedicated to ocean research, shared that they dropped two robots into the water that recorded incredible scenes from the twilight zone of the ocean. It is the area below the ocean’s surface that lies just beyond the reach of sunlight.

Why did the scientists drop the robots into the ocean?

The image shows a glimpse of the underwater world. (YouTube/@WHOI)

“The ocean is so vast that it can be hard for scientists to find the species they want to study. That’s why two ocean robots are better than one for capturing these rarely-seen glimpses of Twilight Zone animals!” reads a part of the caption.

The scientists used the robots during the Nautilus Live expedition in October. They used WHOI’s hybrid remotely operated vehicle (HROV) Mesobot and dropped them into the “dense patches of marine life.”

What is the ocean's twilight zone?

The area that lies between 200 metres and 1,000 metres below the surface is referred to as the twilight zone, reports the Guardian. It is home to varied types of marine animals and organisms that feed on billions of tonnes of organic matter, including fish poop and dead phytoplankton.

Take a look at this video that shows an incredible variety of marine life:

How did netizens react to this video?

“That was really nice! Relaxing too!” wrote a YouTube user. “Beautiful,” shared another. The share has also received more than 16,000 views and nearly 100 likes. What are your thoughts on this intriguing video? Which of these underwater creatures do you like the most?

