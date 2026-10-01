‘Robots doing Ardah’: Chinese humanoid robots perform Saudi sword dance in Riyadh

A rather unusual sight unfolded at a Chinese Embassy reception in Riyadh, where humanoid robots appeared in traditional Saudi clothing and took part in an Ardah performance.

Humanoid robots perform traditional Saudi dance. (X/@AmbChangHua)

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The robots were dressed in thobes and ghutras before joining the sword dance, with several of them moving together as traditional music played. Their coordinated movements made the performance an unexpected part of an evening otherwise centred on the anniversary celebrations.

The reception was organised to mark 77 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Chang Hua, China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, later shared footage of the performance on social media, describing the robots’ act as a memorable part of the event.

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What happened in the robot performance?

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, several humanoid robots can be seen standing in formation while wearing thobes and ghutras, traditional Saudi garments. As drums play in the background, the robots move together in rhythm, raising and lowering ceremonial swords while performing coordinated steps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, several humanoid robots can be seen standing in formation while wearing thobes and ghutras, traditional Saudi garments. As drums play in the background, the robots move together in rhythm, raising and lowering ceremonial swords while performing coordinated steps. {{/usCountry}}

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They turn, bow and move their bodies from side to side while maintaining formation. The precision of their movements makes the performance look similar to a traditional group presentation, although the performers are Chinese-made humanoid robots rather than people.

The reception was attended by more than 600 guests, including Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf and Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua.

What is Ardah?

Saudi Ardah is a traditional group dance closely associated with the country’s cultural heritage. It is usually performed by men standing in rows while chanting verses, moving to the beat of drums and raising swords in coordinated movements.

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According to the Saudi Press Agency, the dance was historically associated with preparations for battle and celebrations after victory. Over time, it became a cultural performance used during celebrations, official occasions and events welcoming important guests. Saudi Ardah was also added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2015.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to the robot performance

The unusual sight of humanoid robots performing a traditional Saudi dance drew plenty of reactions online. One user wrote, “Every year, may China and its people be in all goodness. Wonderful robot show for the Saudi war dance. Thank you for everything you offer to make life easier and more prosperous.”

“Honestly, it’s amazing, I swear to God,” another person commented.

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Another user praised the combination of technology and tradition, writing, “Chinese industrial creativity shines in its most splendid form from the heart of Riyadh!”

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A further comment described the event as reflecting “the depth of relations and friendship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China” while praising the technological innovation showcased during the performance.