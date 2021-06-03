Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’. Here’s why

A share by tennis star Roger Federer has left people in awe. Taking to Instagram he shared two images along with an interesting caption. And, the post has now prompted people to drop various comments.

“Currently living a scene out of inception,” he wrote while sharing the pictures. One of the pictures is that of the Eifel Tower and another is his selfie with a partial reflection of the monument in the background.What is interesting is the way the first image of the historic landmark is captured – much like the gravity-defying scenes showcased in the movie Inception.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered nearly 9.1 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of responses from people.

“At which level of the dream do you want to bring us,” joked an Instagram user. “The leaning Tower of Paris,” shared another. Many wrote “Wow” to express their reactions. A few also commented how much they appreciate the player.

What do you think of the share by Roger Federer?