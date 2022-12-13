Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh share heartwarming anniversary posts to wish each other

Cricketer Rohit Sharma tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and sports manager Ritika Sajdeh back in 2015 and today, the couple is celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary. Being active users of Instagram, both took to the social media platform to share heartwarming and love-filled posts to wish each other. Alongside, they also posted a series of pictures showing their journey till now.

Rohit Sharma kept his caption simple yet heart touching. While sharing different pictures, he wrote, “I hit a jackpot.”

Take a look at his post:

Since being shared some two hours ago, the post has received close to 92,000 likes and numerous comments. It has also gathered different replies from people. While some congratulated the couple, a few posted heart emoticons to show their reactions.

Ritika Sajdeh penned a beautiful note for her husband. “Happy 7 baby. Here’s to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together,” she wrote.

Take a look at the images she shared:

In her post too, many wished the couple by writing “Happy Anniversary.” Among them are artist and Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech Singh, actor Athiya Shetty, former Indian cricket player Pragyan Ojha, classical dancer and Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan, and cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav.