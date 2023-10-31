Rohit Sharma’s daughter dress up as dad for Halloween, mum Ritika Sajdeh shares pics

Halloween has arrived, and individuals are enthusiastically embracing the holiday spirit by donning costumes for pranks, parties, and trick-or-treating. People from across the world are sharing pictures and videos showcasing their Halloween attire. Now, Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, shared pics of what her daughter wore this year for Halloween.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s daughter in her Halloween attire. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

The first picture shows Ritika and Rohit’s daughter Samaira Sharma wearing Team India’s fan jersey while clutching a candy bag which is in the shape of a Halloween pumpkin ghost skull. The text accompanying the picture playfully exclaims, “Look who went as Rohit Sharma for Halloween.”

The next picture shows the little one with her back facing the camera, proudly flaunting the number “45” and “Rohit” emblazoned on the jersey.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Ritika Sajdeh here:

Pictures shared by Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

About Halloween

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. The day before Halloween is called All Hallows’ Eve, which came to be known as Halloween. This festival has its origins in the ancient Celtic celebration of Samhain, originally a harvest festival. It was believed that during this time, the boundary between the world of the living and that of the dead would blur, allowing the spirits of the departed to visit their loved ones.

Many celebrate the festival by decking up their homes and cooking delicious meals to welcome the spirits of their ancestors. They also light bonfires to ward off evil spirits and dress up as demons and witches to avoid being recognised.

