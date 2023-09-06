Roller coaster changes track mid-ride, people call it 'dangerous'

A video of a roller coaster changing its track mid-ride has left netizens with their jaw open. Since the video went viral, many people have expressed their shock over it. Picture of the roller coaster track changing mid ride. (Instagram/@Theme Park Explorers)

The video opens to show a roller coaster ride coming downwards, and almost instantly, it goes back up. However, moments before that, the track changes while the ride is still in motion. (Also Read: Roller coaster connects to track mid-ride, netizens call it ‘horror’)

This clip was shared on Instagram by the page 'Theme Park Explorers'. In the caption of the post, they informed, “Have you ever seen a coaster with a switchback? This is Toutatis at Parc Astérix, which features a backward spike that will 100% make you scream. It’s the fastest attraction in France with 110 kmh/67 mph.”

Watch the video of the roller coaster here:

This post was shared on August 29. Since being uploaded, it has garnered more than 13 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this roller coaster ride:

An individual wrote, "Final destination right there." A second added, "My heart just dropped watching this."

"Isn't that really dangerous. What if it like malfunctions," shared a third.

A fourth posted, "The Hogwarts staircase is SHAKING."

A fifth added, "I have been on this ride, I was screaming my lungs out."