People at refugee camp in Romania celebrate Ukrainian girl’s 7th birthday

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II with 1.5 million refugees crossing over to other neighbouring countries in 10 days according to a tweet by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Social media is replete with photos and videos of people fleeing the war with whatever little belongings they can take with them. Amid all the gloom and despair, there are some acts of kindness which restore your faith in humanity. Like this video from a refugee camp in Romania which came together to celebrate a Ukrainian girl’s 7th birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video posted by Good News Movement one day ago has crossed more than two million views so far. It shows the girl named Arina wearing a birthday hat. She is smiling as she is given a teddy bear as a gift. Volunteers and emergency services personnel gathered around her sing her happy birthday as makeshift blue tents are seen lined up in the refugee camp.

“Humanity... a refugee camp in Romania comes together for a Ukrainian girl on her 7th birthday... let’s wish Arina a happy birthday below. Thank you to the helpers!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thank you so, so much! I am so full of love for you all!” commented an Instagram user. “That is so sweet and so sad at the same time,” said another along with a heart emoji. “Love. Attention. Singing. Kindness... the stuff of birthdays. Happy birthday beautiful girl,” posted another. “Bless her she’ll remember that for the rest of her life,” another user said.

What are your thoughts about this heart-wrenching video?