Royal Canadian Navy divers take an epic underwater photo for graduation

Published on Oct 28, 2022

The Royal Canadian Navy divers took their graduation photo underwater. Take a look at it inside.

Canadian Naval divers.(Facebook/@Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic)
ByVrinda Jain

The most recent class of clearance divers in the Royal Canadian Navy finished their year-long training. They were searching for a unique method to mark the occasion as they finished the course. And what better way to commemorate the occasion than with a picture of the divers underwater? In a photo uploaded by the Facebook page of Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, you can see this underwater photo. Both teachers and students plunged into the pool and organised themselves into two rows. A vintage diving bell at the front provides some flair, and a flag in the background shows the Royal Navy Canadian flag.

In the post, the Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic wrote, "Bravo Zulu to the 9x Clearance Divers and 1x Clearance Diving Officer of serial 0017, who have successfully completed their training and have been posted to their respective units. The year-long Clearance Diver course is one of the most physically and mentally challenging programs in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Congratulations Zulu to the 9 deminer divers and the diver officer of course 0017 who passed their instruction and were assigned to their respective units. The one-year-long scuba diver course is one of FAC's most physically and mentally demanding programs."

Take a look at the divers here:

Since this photo was shared, it has received several likes and comments. Many people were impressed with their skills. One person in the Facebook comments wrote, "That is so cool. Great job." Another person said, "Great photo!! And congrats." A third person said, "Easily the coolest course photo we've ever seen!" "Now that's a course photo!" added a fourth.

Sign out