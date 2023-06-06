Royal historian’s cat steals spotlight in BBC interview on Prince Harry. Watch

Royal historian Marlene Koenig joined news anchor Sally Bundock via a video call from Virginia to share insights about Prince Harry’s ongoing court case. Koenig was live on BBC when her cat Fleur jumped onto her lap, seeking attention. The royal historian displayed remarkable reflexes as she caught hold of her cat and swiftly placed it on the floor. Despite the unexpected interruption, she remained composed throughout the interview but concluded by apologising for her pet’s appearance. The video of the incident has gone viral online, drawing numerous responses from social media users. Cat makes an appearance during a BBC interview on Prince Harry. (Twitter/@scottygb)

BBC journalist Scott Bryan shared the video on Twitter, describing it as an “Incredible cat cameo.” Scott Bryan also admired the presenter’s calm demeanour and the contributor’s nonchalant reaction. He replied to his own tweet and wrote, “The way the presenter carries on. The way the contributor doesn’t fluster. Just amazing scenes all round.”

After the video went crazy viral online, Koenig told the BBC that Fleur, the two-and-a-half-year-old rescue cat, holds a prominent role in the household, referring to her as the “queen of the house”. Reflecting on the unexpected attention, Marlene humorously remarked, “Going viral was not on my bingo card today.”

Watch the viral cat video here:

The tweet, since being shared on June 5, has accumulated over 3.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has sparked a wave of comments from online users. While some admirers applauded the royal historian for her remarkable reflexes, a few speculated that the cat may have made appearances during interviews earlier.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

An individual commented, “The reflexes though! That’s not her first rodeo.” “The speed at which she grabs the cat makes me think it’s probably done this before when she is being interviewed,” posted another. A third added, “So good! Can’t stop watching it.” “Oh that’s just brilliant!” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “I blinked and had to rewind. Superb reflexes from this hooman.”

