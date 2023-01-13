RRR team gives standing ovation to Argentina 1985 after losing Golden Globe to the film

RRR created history with Naatu Naatu that became the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category. Expectedly, social media is abuzz with various posts related to this historic win. Amid those, a post highlighting another incident involving the RRR team has won people’s hearts. The video shows them giving a standing ovation to the crew of Argentina 1985 after losing to them under the Best Non-English Feature Film category.

The video was originally posted by Twitter user Venky. “Humble… Being Respectful That’s how @RRRMovie team ended up at #GoldenGlobes,” they wrote and posted the video. The clip shows how after the announcement of the winner, the RRR team members stand up to give a standing ovation. The video was also re-shared on the official Twitter handle dedicated to the film. “Congratulations team #Argentina1985 on winning Best Non-English Film at #GoldenGlobes!! Your nation must be proud of you…,” read the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has received more than 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 19,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“I'm happy that along with winning a prestigious award and making India proud they showed to the world how we hold our values high… this makes us much more proud… They are the face of India and it can't be more beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Massive amounts of respect for them,” expressed another. “They know the value of getting global recognition and appreciating it wholeheartedly,” expressed a third. “RRR has made Indian cinema proud! This gesture of team RRR has made India proud! Congrats!” commented a fourth.

