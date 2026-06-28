' 25,000 vs 80,000': Google techie compares Faridabad and Bengaluru rents, calls move a ‘culture shock’

High rents, traffic congestion and pothole-ridden roads are common complaints among people living in Bengaluru. Now, a Google techie has shared why moving from Delhi-NCR to the city felt like a "cultural shock".

Google software engineer Vaibhav Agarwal compared the cost of living in the two cities. (Representational image/AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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In a post on X, Google software engineer Vaibhav Agarwal compared the cost of living in the two cities, saying that Bengaluru's steep rents and infrastructure issues left a lasting impression after his relocation. "Coming from Faridabad, where you can rent a decent 3BHK in a good society for ₹20-25k, Bengaluru was a cultural shock," he wrote.

Agarwal said that a similar apartment in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura costs upwards ₹80,000 a month, with an additional ₹10,000-15,000 in maintenance charges. "Demand and the concentration of tech companies definitely explain why prices are high-but they don't fully justify what people get in return," Agarwal said.

While praising Bengaluru's technology ecosystem, the techie argued that the city's civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with its growth. "The tech parks and office campuses here are world-class. But the moment you step outside, you're back to traffic congestion, broken roads, and infrastructure that often struggles to keep up with the city's growth," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Calling Bengaluru the "Silicon Valley of India," he further credited its success to its people, talent and companies, while expressing hope that the city's infrastructure would eventually catch up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling Bengaluru the "Silicon Valley of India," he further credited its success to its people, talent and companies, while expressing hope that the city's infrastructure would eventually catch up. {{/usCountry}}

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"Bengaluru truly deserves its title as the Silicon Valley of India because of its people, talent, and companies. I just hope the city's infrastructure eventually catches up to the ecosystem it has built," he said.

"The talent has already arrived. Now the city deserves infrastructure that matches it," he added.

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(Also Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur says he pitched startup idea to Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro, internet reacts)

How did social media react?

The post sparked a discussion online, with many users divided over Bengaluru's rental market and living conditions.

One user wrote, "Bro 80k is too much exaggerated I guess. A decent 3bhk will cost u 50k max n 5000 maintenance."

"These kannada brokers will try to loot you once they know you're a migrant. Golden rule is you try to negotiate 15-20k less," commented another.

"Take a metro , stay near Kengeri , challagatta , rent is still within 15k only , Green , clean , Water rich areas. You Northees can't think beyond ORR( outer ring road ) , we kannadigas live in old Bengaluru with all amenities," wrote a third user.

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"Corrupt Politicians, corrupt govt employees & mafias (water, education) they created rule the city. My suggestion is don't leave ur city/state," said another.