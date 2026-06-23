38 LPA vs $60,000: 29-year-old with 75 lakh savings asks Reddit if he should switch jobs for early retirement

A 29-year-old professional earning ₹38 LPA has turned to Reddit for advice after receiving an offer for a $60,000-a-year (around ₹56 lakh) contract role, asking whether the switch could help him achieve his goal of retiring by the age of 35.

The man works remotely and lives with his parents in his hometown. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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In a post titled “Career switch decision”, the user said he currently has a package of ₹38 LPA, receives monthly payouts of ₹2.32 lakh, and gets additional contributions of ₹27,000 to his provident fund (PF) and ₹11,000 to the National Pension System (NPS). He said that the new opportunity offers an annual package of $60,000 but comes without benefits such as PF, NPS, health insurance or gratuity.

“I am 29 years old, with an annual package of 38 LPA, monthly payouts of 2.32 Lakh and 27k in PF and 11k in NPS. I am getting another opportunity, a contract role, for annual package of 60k USD. but it does not have any nps/pf/insurance/ gratuity etc.,” the user wrote, adding, “Although I have an ongoing 3-year-old health insurance and about 5-year-old term insurance.”

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{{^usCountry}} He shared that he is married and his spouse earns enough to support herself. He further revealed that he currently has ₹75 lakh in savings, a ₹3 lakh emergency fund and monthly expenses capped at ₹75,000. He also said that he does not pay rent as he works remotely and lives with his parents in his hometown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared that he is married and his spouse earns enough to support herself. He further revealed that he currently has ₹75 lakh in savings, a ₹3 lakh emergency fund and monthly expenses capped at ₹75,000. He also said that he does not pay rent as he works remotely and lives with his parents in his hometown. {{/usCountry}}

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“The reason why I'm inclined towards switching is that by all means I want to take retirement at 35,” he wrote, asking fellow users 2 questions: whether he should accept the new role and whether retiring at 35 without any additional income would be possible.

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What did social media say?

The post sparked mixed reactions. While some said that a contract role could result in higher take-home income, others cautioned against retiring too early.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Contract 60k usd will give you a lot more free cash to save as it's only 50% taxable and 0 gst if export of service. So you'd be paying tax on only 30K USD. This difference covers up for the balance of your insurance etc. If it's a rock solid contract and 1 year guaranteed pay then you should take it up.”

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“Retiring just with 3-4 Cr wont be enough...you hv 40 yrs ahead of you more...work till 40 maybe...coz after 35 you would be generating good amt of money...so that would significantly increase ur corpus,” suggested another.

“Your new CTC would be ~55 Lpa significantly above the current 38 LPA. since it's contract role and based in India, you can show 50% revenue as expenses without having to submit any bills. That reduces tax liability significantly. doesn't matter on PF. NPS you can contribute 50k from your end. retirement at 35 depends on what you want your corpus to be. Realistically in 6 yrs, you have get to ~3 Cr additional corpus assuming avg salary growth and expenses,” wrote a third user.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)