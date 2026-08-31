5 lakh, 8 days, 2 countries: Bengaluru couple breaks down Europe trip expenses

A Bengaluru-based couple recently shared a detailed breakdown of what they spent on an 8-day trip to Belgium and the Netherlands, revealing that the holiday cost them around ₹5 lakh for two people.

The couple shared that their total expenditure came to around ₹5 lakh for the 8-day trip. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple, Radhika and Ekansh, shared in an Instagram post that they travelled across Brussels, Leuven and Bruges in Belgium, before heading to Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

What was their biggest expense?

In the video, the couple revealed that their flights accounted for the biggest share of their expenses. Their return flights from India to Brussels cost around ₹1.1 lakh per person, taking the total flight expenditure to approximately ₹2.2 lakh.

For accommodation, they shared that they stayed in Airbnbs for 8 nights and spent around ₹1 lakh.

Food was another major expense. The couple said they explored local cuisines while also opting for cheaper choices such as burgers, fries and waffles. They also included one nice dining experience each day, bringing their total food bill to around ₹1 lakh for two.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple further revealed that they spent approximately ₹50,000 on transportation, which included intercity train journeys between Leuven, Bruges, Brussels and Amsterdam, as well as local transport within the cities.

Shopping during the trip cost them around ₹15,000. They also spent another ₹20,000 on experiences, including an Amsterdam canal ride, hot chocolate tours in Bruges and visits to various museums.

Adding up flights, accommodation, food, transportation, shopping and experiences, the couple said that their total expenditure came to around ₹5 lakh for the 8-day trip.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the couple singled out Bruges as a highlight of their trip.

"Bruges (in Belgium) is literally the most beautiful place. A small town with cobbled streets, makes you feel like you have entered the 1800s!" they wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}