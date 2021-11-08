Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Runner falls down at New York City Marathon, strangers help his cross finish line. Watch
trending

Runner falls down at New York City Marathon, strangers help his cross finish line. Watch

The heartwarming incident of strangers turning into Good Samaritans may leave you with a smile.
The image shows a few strangers helping the runner.(Instagram/@andieekent)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:58 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a heartwarming moment captured at the New York City Marathon has left people emotional. The clip showcases how some strangers came together to help a runner who fell down just a few meters away from the finish line. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling too.

Digital content creator Andie Kent shared the video on Instagram. She also wrote that she clicked the heartening moment while attending the event. “Caught this moment while watching the #nycmarathon and it gave me some much needed hope for the world,” she wrote.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared about six hours ago. Many also re-posted it across different platforms.

“Just amazing! Thanks for capturing this moment!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is beautiful,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

